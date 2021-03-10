Pregnancies Inside Pregnant Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Shower Ahead of 1st Child: Photos By Riley Cardoza March 10, 2021 Courtesy of Michelle Saniei Lally/Instagram 11 2 / 11 Baby Bump Cartwright held a friend’s baby in her lap. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News