Pregnancies

Inside Pregnant Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Shower Ahead of 1st Child: Photos

By
Savory Spread Inside Pregnant Brittany Cartwright Baby Shower
 Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram
11
1 / 11
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Savory Spread

The pregnant star’s guests enjoyed a “beautiful and delicious spread” of meats and cheeses.

Back to top