Pregnancies

Cardi B’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Her and Offset’s 2nd Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Big Sis Cardi B Baby Bump Album
 Courtesy of Kulture/Instagram
4
4 / 4
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Big Sis

Kulture kissed her mom’s stomach in July 2021.

Back to top