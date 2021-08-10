Pregnancies

Cardi B’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Her and Offset’s 2nd Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Baby Bump Progress! Cardi B Rocks Little Black Dress
 Courtesy of Cardi B/Instagram
14
14 / 14
podcast
Boost_Boxed_Ad_600x338

LBD

Cardi sported a tight black dress in an August 2021 Instagram slideshow.

Back to top