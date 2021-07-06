Pregnancies

Cardi B’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Her and Offset’s 2nd Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Maternity Shoot Cardi B Baby Bump Album
 Courrtesy of Cardi B/Instagram
4
2 / 4
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Maternity Shoot

The expectant star closed her eyes while cradling her belly.

Back to top