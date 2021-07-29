Pregnancies

Cardi B’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Her and Offset’s 2nd Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
Pregnant Cardi B's Baby Bump Album Pretty in Pink
 Courtesy of Cardi B/Instagram
11
11 / 11
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Pretty in Pink

Cardi called her daughter “beautiful” in a July 2021 Instagram Story video.

Back to top