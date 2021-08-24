Pregnancies

Cardi B’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Her and Offset’s 2nd Child: Pregnancy Pics

By
‘Mom and Dad'! Cardi B Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 2nd Child With Offset
 Courtesy of Cardi B/Twitter
16
15 / 16
podcast

Proud Parents

“Have a great f–kin day from mom and dad,” Cardi captioned a selfie with Offset in August 2021.

Back to top