‘Mom and Dad'! Cardi B Shows Baby Bump Ahead of 2nd Child With Offset

Pregnancies Cardi B’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Her and Offset’s 2nd Child: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza 11 hours ago Courtesy of Cardi B/Twitter 15 15 / 15 Proud Parents “Have a great f–kin day from mom and dad,” Cardi captioned a selfie with Offset in August 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News