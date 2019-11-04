Pregnancies

Pregnant Catherine Giudici Has a Pink Baby Shower Ahead of 3rd Child, Insists It’s ‘Not a Gender Reveal’

By
Catherine Giudici Has a Pink Baby Shower Ahead of 3rd Child Instagram
 Courtesy of Catherine Giudici/Instagram
10
11 / 10

Happy Camper

She gushed, “I asked for romantic and feminine and they gave me ROMANTIC AND FEMININE.”

Back to top