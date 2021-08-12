Pregnancies

Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos

Christina Ricci Shows Bare Belly After Pregnancy Announcement
Christina Ricci Courtesy of Christina Ricci/Instagram
Christina Ricci

The Casper star debuted her bare bump one day after her August 2021 pregnancy announcement.

