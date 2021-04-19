Pregnancies

Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos

By
Elle King Debuts Her Baby Bump In Fringed Jacket at ACMs
Elle King. Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock
43
1 / 43
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Elle King

The country singer debuted her baby bump at the ACM Awards on April 18.

Back to top