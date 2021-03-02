Pregnancies Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza March 2, 2021 Courtesy of Gal Gadot/Instagram 30 1 / 30 Gal Gadot The Wonder Woman star’s daughters touched their mom’s baby bump in her March 1 pregnancy announcement. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Dated Celebrities: Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and More Diva Moments! Selena Gomez, Mariah Carey and More Celebs With Crazy Backstage Requests Kendall Jenner’s Clearing Skincare Routine Includes This Cult-Favorite Serum More News