Pregnancies Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos By Riley Cardoza 52 mins ago Courtesy of Ilana Glazer/Instagram 39 2 / 39 Ilana Glazer The Broad City alum pulled up her shirt to show her bare bump in a March 17 mirror selfie via Instagram. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Spring Is Near! These 5 Products Will Help You Transition Your Beauty Routine Rob Dyrdek Shares 10 Weird Wellness Hacks That Actually Work How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News