Pregnancies

Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos

By
See Henry Golding’s Pregnant Wife Liv and More 2021 Baby Bump Pics
 Courtesy of Liv Lo/Instagram
22
1 / 22
podcast
Aura_600x338_f_AMI_2.3.21

Liv Lo

Henry Golding’s wife “missed wearing pants,” smiling in white jeans in a February 2021 mirror selfie.

Back to top