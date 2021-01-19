Pregnancies

Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos

By
Pregnant Mandy Moore Shows Baby Bump in Gorgeous Maternity Shoot
 Jenna Jones
19
4 / 19
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Mandy Moore

The This Is Us star marked the final stretch of her pregnancy with a January 15 maternity shoot.

Back to top