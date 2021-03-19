Pregnancies

Hilary Duff and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in 2021: Photos

By
Shenae Grimes and More Pregnant Stars' 2021 Bump Pics
 Courtesy of Josh Beech/Instagram
39
1 / 39
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Shenae Grimes

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showed her 18-week baby bump progress via Instagram on March 19.

Back to top