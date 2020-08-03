Bump Watch Jessica Simpson and More Pregnant Celebs Showing Off Third Trimester Baby Bumps in Bikinis By Riley Cardoza August 3, 2020 Courtesy of Alaia Baldwin/Instagram 55 1 / 55 Alaia Baldwin “Baking a few things. #37weeks,” Hailey Baldwin’s sister captioned her August 2020 Instagram Story. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kanye West Is 'Refusing' to 'Move Back' to Los Angeles Amid Marriage Drama Most Shocking Reality TV Moments of the Week! Fun in the Sun! Jennifer Garner Enjoys Beach Day With Her Kids After Flaunting Bikini Body More News