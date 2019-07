Ashley Darby

The Real Housewives of Potomac star cradled her bare belly in July 2019, 40 weeks into her pregnancy. “Anytime now my sweet son, we have made it to the finish line!” Darby captioned the Instagram pic. “My darlings, this is the happiest feeling I could ever have right now. Experiencing motherhood and preparing to hold this being in my arms gives more joy to my heart than is conceivable!”