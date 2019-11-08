Bump Watch Jessica Simpson and More Pregnant Celebs Showing Off Third Trimester Baby Bumps in Bikinis By Riley Cardoza November 8, 2019 Courtesy of Christina Milian/Instagram 28 29 / 28 Christina Milian The singer stunned at the beach in a black bikini top and a tan skirt in November 2019. Back to top More News Listen to the Top Rated ’Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved’ Podcast Before Season Finale Must Try! The Ketogenic Detox Tea Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News