Bump Watch Jessica Simpson and More Pregnant Celebs Showing Off Third Trimester Baby Bumps in Bikinis By Riley Cardoza May 28, 2020 Courtesy Eniko Parrish/Instagram 46 1 / 46 Eniko Parrish Kevin Hart’s wife soaked up some sun while sitting poolside in May 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News These Cooling Face Coverings From Amazon Won’t Make You Sweat These Denim Shorts From Amazon Are a Hit for All Body Types Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together More News