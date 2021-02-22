Bump Watch

Jessica Simpson and More Pregnant Celebs Showing Off Third Trimester Baby Bumps in Bikinis 

By
Gigi Hadid Turns Office Into Daughter Khai Playroom Shares Unseen Pregnancy Pics Bikini
 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram
59
1 / 59
podcast
LTG_Aura_AMI_2.12.21_600x338

Gigi Hadid

In February 2021, the Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a throwback photo from her pregnancy.

Back to top