Jessica Simpson and More Pregnant Celebs Showing Off Third Trimester Baby Bumps in Bikinis 

By
Loren Brovarnik Third Trimester Instagram
 Courtesy of Alex Brovarnik/Instagram
Loren Brovarnik

The 90 Day Fiancé star posed in a black bikini during her January 2020 babymoon.

