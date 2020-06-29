Bump Watch Jessica Simpson and More Pregnant Celebs Showing Off Third Trimester Baby Bumps in Bikinis By Riley Cardoza June 29, 2020 Courtesy of Shannon Duffy/Instagram 49 1 / 49 Shannon Duffy The Ex on the Beach alum rocked a neon bikini in June 2020 ahead of her first child’s arrival. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Tyler Cameron Spotted Out With Model Jilissa Ann Zoltko in Florida This Family-Friendly Virtual Pet Game Will Be The Next Hit Of Your Household! This Affordable Kaftan From Amazon Is Giving Us Serious Zara Vibes More News