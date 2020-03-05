Pregnancies Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and More Pregnant Celebrities Showing Baby Bumps in Music Videos By Riley Cardoza March 5, 2020 YouTube 7 4 / 7 Cardi B The rapper was expecting her daughter, Kulture, in “I Like It.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Life on the Go with Travel Hacker Clint Johnston How to Nail Intermittent Fasting Just Like Jennifer Aniston True American Heritage—The Perfect Gift from Duke Spirits! More News