Halloween Pregnant Celebs Dressing Up Baby Bumps in Halloween Costumes: Pics By Nicole Mazza November 2, 2020 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram 22 16 / 22 Hilaria Baldwin The pregnant fitness guru matched Alec Baldwin and their four kids in unicorn onesies in October 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News