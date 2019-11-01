Pregnancies

Pregnant Celebs Dressing Up Baby Bumps for Halloween 2019: Jenna Dewan, Hilaria Baldwin and More

By
Pregnant Celebs Dressing Up Baby Bumps for Halloween 2019
 Courtesy Lauren Akins/Instagram (2)
8
9 / 8

Lauren Akins

Thomas Rhett‘s wife, 29, was both the Cowardly Lion and Ursula.

Back to top