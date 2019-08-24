VMAs

Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years

By
Laura-Perlongo-and-Nev-Schulman-baby-bump-2016-vma
 Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
7
8 / 7

Laura Perlongo

The Boston University graduate was all smiles in her daring maternity look.

Back to top