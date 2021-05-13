Family Time Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Are Building a Farmhouse for Family of 6: Pics By Riley Cardoza May 13, 2021 Courtesy of Chelsea Houska/Instagram 28 28 / 28 Animal Lover In May 2021, Houska gave a glimpse of the goats living on their property. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News