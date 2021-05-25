Family Time Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Are Building a Farmhouse for Family of 6: Pics By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy Chelsea Houska/Instagram 30 29 / 30 Bottom Floor Houska gave a glimpse of their “basement vibes” in May 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Danity Kane’s Aubrey O’Day Has Seriously Transformed Over Time — See Photos of Her Then and Now Cha-Ching! See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths More News