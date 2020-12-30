Family Time

Pregnant Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Are Building a Farmhouse for Future Family of 6: Pics

By
DeBoers house build mirror
 Courtesy of Down Home DeBoers/Instagram
22
20 / 22
podcast
LTG_BOGO_AMI_12.21.20_600x338

Giving a Glimpse

While debuting a circular mirror she “HAD to have,” Houska showed her finished staircase.

 

Back to top