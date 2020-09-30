Family Time

Pregnant Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Are Building a Farmhouse for Future Family of 6: Pics

By
Pregnant Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Are Building Farmhouse for Future Family of 6
 Courtesy of Down Home DeBoers/Instagram
12
3 / 12
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Looking Ahead

They gushed in June: “I have a feeling a LOT of memories will be made on this front porch.”

Back to top