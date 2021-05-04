Family Time Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer Are Building a Farmhouse for Family of 6: Pics By Riley Cardoza May 4, 2021 Courtesy of Down Home Deboers/Instagram 26 23 / 26 Welcome to the Family The South Dakota natives are raising goats at their new home. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Former ‘19 Kids and Counting’ Star Josh Duggar’s Arrest and Child Porn Charges: Everything We Know Everything We Know About Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s Post-Filming Relationship Status Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation More News