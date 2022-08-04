Chrissy Teigen Jokes It Took 44 People to Prepare for Glam Baby Bump Reveal

August 2022

The former Lip Sync Battle host, who referenced an IVF bruise in her reveal, got candid about her journey months before announcing she’s expecting.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote in February 2022. “I honestly don’t mind the shots… they make me feel like a doctor/chemist… but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”