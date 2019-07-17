Pregnancies Pregnant Christina Anstead Gives 1st Look at Baby Boy’s ‘Boho’ Nursery Ahead of Birth: Dreamcatchers, Plants and More By Riley Cardoza July 17, 2019 Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram 7 8 / 7 Shelved The baby-to-be’s shelves are already lined with plants, crystals and toys. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News