Pregnancies Inside Pregnant Christina Anstead’s ‘Dreamy Boho’ Baby Shower: Windcatchers, Bath Salts and More By Riley Cardoza July 1, 2019 Courtesy Ant Anstead/Instagram 13 14 / 13 Darling Desserts The shower featured blue donuts, two cakes and “Baby Anstead” cookies. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News