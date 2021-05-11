Pregnancies Pregnant Christine Quinn Celebrates Baby Shower Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival: Photos By Riley Cardoza May 11, 2021 Courtesy of Christine Quinn/Instagram 5 5 / 5 Bumping Along The guest of honor cradled her bump. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News