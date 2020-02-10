Oscars

Pregnant Ciara Stuns in Sheer Red Carpet Look at Oscars 2020 Party: Baby Bump Pics

By
Russell Wilson and Ciara Vanity Fair Oscar Party Sheer Dress Oscars 2020
 Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
6
6 / 6

Perfect Pregnancy

Ciara put her profile on display in a side shot.

Back to top