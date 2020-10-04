Celebrations Pregnant Emma Roberts Celebrates ‘Magical Garden’ Baby Shower: Photos By Kathy Campbell October 4, 2020 Courtesy of Emma Roberts/Instagram 8 6 / 8 Magical Garden The outdoor setting was accented with roses hanging from ribbons tied to trees. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News