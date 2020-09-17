Baby Bump Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shows Off Bare Baby Bump Photos Amid Birth Speculation By Johnni Macke September 17, 2020 Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram 4 3 / 4 Bumping The L.A. native focused fans’ attention on her bump by wearing a crop top and comfortable sweats. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News