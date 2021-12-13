Everything Halsey Has Said About Having Kids Over the Years

December 2021

Though the singer admitted they “got dressed so fast” for the Sing 2 premiere after a spit-up incident with baby Ender, the Grammy nominee was still thrilled to be experiencing the joys of being a mom. “I love it so much,” they told Extra of motherhood. “Every single second is the most incredible thing. Getting to watch him, like, become a new person every day is so exciting.”

The “Without Me” musician added that it had been hard to manage their career while caring for a little one. “It’s definitely difficult to find balance,” Halsey explained. “I think that’s a common thing working moms share no matter what your job is. I want to work really hard so he’s proud of me, but I also want to spend every single second cuddling him.”