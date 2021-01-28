Moms

Everything Pregnant Halsey Has Said About Having Kids Over the Years

By
January 2019 Everything Pregnant Halsey Has Said About Having Kids Over Years
 Courtesy Halsey/Instagram
9
5 / 9
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

January 2019

Halsey held a friend’s baby, joking via Instagram that she was “dying for [her] own squish.”

Back to top