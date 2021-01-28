Everything Pregnant Halsey Has Said About Having Kids Over the Years

July 2018

“Once my tour is over, I feel like anything could happen. I could decide I want to move to Italy for a year and write. I could get pregnant,” she told Marie Claire. “I finally have enough stability in my career where I can take a breath. I feel like I can let life happen.”

Halsey later tweeted, “I could also visit the moon or relocate to a remote island. It was a hyperbole packed in a sentence full of other ‘I could’s that imply the possibilities are endless. Don’t worry. The only baby I’m making is my next album!!!!!”