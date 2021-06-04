Pregnancies Pregnant Halsey’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival: Photos By Riley Cardoza 8 mins ago Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram 15 15 / 15 Bright Bump Halsey rocked a new shirt on their June 2021 Instagram Story. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Sammi Sweetheart’s Dating History Is Full of Hot Guidos, From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Christian Biscardi Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids More News