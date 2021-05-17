Pregnancies

Pregnant Halsey’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival: Photos

By
Halsey Shows Their Baby Bump Progress: Pregnancy Pics Feeling Floral
 Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram
12
11 / 12
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Feeling Floral

In May 2021, the expectant star cradled their baby bump in a patterned dress.

Back to top