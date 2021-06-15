Pregnancies

Pregnant Halsey’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival: Photos

By
Halsey's Pregnancy Progress Ahead of 1st Child's Arrival Pet Play
 Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram
18
17 / 18
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Pet Play

Halsey pet their dog in a June 2021 Instagram photo.

Back to top