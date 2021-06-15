Pregnancies Pregnant Halsey’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival: Photos By Riley Cardoza June 15, 2021 Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram 18 17 / 18 Pet Play Halsey pet their dog in a June 2021 Instagram photo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Where Is Casey Anthony Now? See What She Has Been Up to Since the Death of Her Daughter Caylee Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce: Everything We Know So Far Here’s Everything Shanna Moakler Has Ever Said About Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship More News