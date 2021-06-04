Pregnancies

Pregnant Halsey’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child’s Arrival: Photos

By
Pregnant Halsey's Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child's Arrival Sweater Weather
 Courtesy of Halsey/Instagram
15
14 / 15
podcast
Eufy_Floodlight_600x338

Sweater Weather

Halsey wrote via Instagram in June 2021 that they were “ready for winter.”

Back to top