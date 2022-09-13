August 2022

The reality star shared a glimpse of some of her favorite pregnancy outfits via Instagram, asking fans to rank which they liked best. “Having the most fun dressing up or just getting dressed for work while pregnant 😊🤍🤍,” she wrote. “I never ever could’ve imagined that growing my baby boy would make me feel happier and more confident than ever… the baby glow is real 😆💗 I’ve been trying out new styles and outfits but I want to know, which one is your favorite? 1 (dressy), 2 (casual), 3, (work chic), or 4 (loungey)!?”