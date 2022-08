August 2022

The work never slows down — even for expecting mom Heather! The TV star shared how she was “working hard on a new flip” (perhaps for her and Tarek’s new show, The Flipping El Moussas) while putting her growing baby bump on display in a sage green midi dress and an oatmeal-colored cardigan.

“There is something special about working alongside my husband at his company and so rewarding about seeing your vision come to life,” the reality star continued in the post.