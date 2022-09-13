Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

moms

Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa

By
Heather Rae Young 'Can't Wait' to Meet Baby Boy
 Courtesy of Heather Rae Young/Instagram
17
17 / 17
podcast

September 2022

“Holding this boy every day but I can’t wait to hold him in real life 💙,” the expectant star gushed via Instagram while cradling her bare baby bump in a mirror selfie. “There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant. Sometimes I still can’t believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I’m really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I’m already a mom. Just focusing on myself, fueling my body, organizing the nursery, and slowly getting things into place for when it’s time ​​🤍.”

Back to top