September 2022

“Holding this boy every day but I can’t wait to hold him in real life 💙,” the expectant star gushed via Instagram while cradling her bare baby bump in a mirror selfie. “There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant. Sometimes I still can’t believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I’m really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I’m already a mom. Just focusing on myself, fueling my body, organizing the nursery, and slowly getting things into place for when it’s time ​​🤍.”