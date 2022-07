Next Steps

Montag is hoping their little one’s nursery will be ready “in August” — but she isn’t rushing the process. “I’m moving Gunner into a different room and the closet is full of storage. So I’m emptying it out, but the other room has storage [too]. … I don’t want there to be any resentment or having him feel like he’s being kicked out or replaced by the baby,” she told Us. “Right now it’s just about him and moving into his own room and how exciting it is.”